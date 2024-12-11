California water officials try to curb spread of invasive golden mussels found in Delta

How an invasive mussel species is threatening Port of Stockton wildlife

How an invasive mussel species is threatening Port of Stockton wildlife

How an invasive mussel species is threatening Port of Stockton wildlife

STOCKTON - An invasive species in the San Joaquin County Delta is putting water officials on high alert.

Despite its name, the golden mussel isn't native to the Golden State, but instead to Southeast Asia. Now, some lake boat ramps and launches are closed, to try and keep the invasive species at bay.

The mussels were first detected upstream on the San Joaquin Delta back in October.

Officials say it likely got here from an international shipment into the port, and it's the first time this species has been found in North America.

Underneath the ripples and waves of the San Joaquin Delta, the invasive species is threatening the surrounding wildlife.

Jeff Wingfield has been with the Port of Stockton for 20 years. He knows how the port operates, but also how precious the wildlife is around the area.

"I mean the delta is a fragile ecosystem. Really can't take another blow," he said.

"The alert level is fairly high, it's concerning," said Steve Gonzalez with California's Department of Fish and Wildlife.

He says the ecosystem in the Delta is being monitored.

Mussels are natural filters and make water clearer, but that could have a big impact on the bigger marine life.

"When the mussels take over, plankton, zooplankton, that is food for native fish," Gonzalez said.

Since October, the detection of this invasive mussel has only spread. It's now been found in four other counties, from Sacramento down to Merced, and into Contra Costa and Napa counties.

Officials are now taking precautions closing several boat ramps and launches to stop the spread in its tracks.

Even upstream, Lake Tahoe is on high alert.

So what can be done to muscle back?

"Clean, drain and dry when you're going from one water body to another water body," Gonzalez said.

To add to the difficulty of how hard it is to stop these mussels, the golden mussel eggs are microscopic, so you turn your boat off, leave it for a while and you could come back to them growing inside your motor.