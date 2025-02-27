Former Sacramento juvenile hall educator arrested in child predator sting sentenced to jail, probation

MARYSVILLE — A former educator in Sacramento County's juvenile hall who was arrested in a child predator sting was sentenced to 45 days in Yuba County Jail and two years of probation, authorities said Thursday.

Moises Hernandez Cordero, Jr., 39, of Rancho Cordova, had pleaded no contest in December to charges of contacting a minor for sexual purposes and attempting to possess child pornography, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said.

Yuba County's district attorney and sheriff's offices spearheaded a multi-agency undercover operation named Summer Sentinel that led to the arrests of Cordero and 13 others. Cordero was employed by the Youth Detention Center in Sacramento County at the time of his arrest.

The suspects sent sexually explicit messages and arranged meetings with the undercover agents, believing they were underage girls.

In Cordero's case, he had believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl and was "explicit in his plans to have sex with her," the district attorney's office said, which added that Cordero's plans fell through when he got a flat tire on the way to the arranged meeting.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry expressed disappointment in Cordero's sentencing, calling it "a slap on the wrist." His office said it had objected to the granting of probation and had asked for state prison time for Cordero.

"There is consolation that he will no longer have access to children through employment," Curry said. "We hope parents use this undercover operation as a learning opportunity to talk with their children about who they interact with online."

Cordero must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Cordero's sentencing was the latest in a series of child sex crimes headlines to be made this week in the region.

On Thursday in Sacramento County, a former elementary school counselor in Carmichael was arrested after a months-long child molestation investigation.

On Wednesday, a former longtime Del Paso Heights teacher was convicted of multiple child sexual assault charges. That same day, a high school teacher in Stanislaus County was arrested after an investigation into a report of her having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a former student.