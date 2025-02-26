Former Del Paso Heights elementary teacher convicted of multiple child sexual assault charges

SACRAMENTO – A former longtime teacher at Del Paso Heights Elementary School has been convicted of multiple child sexual assault charges.

On Tuesday, Kim Wilson, 64, pled to nine counts of committing lewd acts upon a child. Prosecutors said he also admitted to multiple allegations.

Photo of Kim Wilson Sacramento Police Department

Prosecutors said Wilson made a media and broadcasting club for students, which has its own room assigned to the club.

Wilson would then take female students into the private broadcasting room where he would commit sexual acts on the students, prosecutors said.

Some students were also assaulted at Wilson's home during events he hosted, prosecutors added.

When detectives from the Sacramento Police Department served a search warrant at home, they found multiple child-sized sex toys. They also found VHS tapes, DVDs and other digital storage devices containing videos of Wilson sexually assaulting the students, prosecutors said.

The videos showed that the sexual assaults spanned multiple years, prosecutors said.

Wilson will be sentenced to 215 years to life in prison in August as part of his plea agreement. However, under current California law, Wilson will become eligible to be released at an elder parole hearing after serving 20 years. With his in-custody credits, Wilson could be released in 17 years.