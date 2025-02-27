Former Carmichael elementary school counselor arrested on multiple child molestation charges

ROSEVILLE – A former Carmichael elementary school counselor has been arrested on multiple child molestation charges following a months-long investigation, authorities said on Thursday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into Wonyoung Kim began in September 2024 after police in Roseville received a report of an incident with a minor at Bayside Church, where deputies said Kim was a youth group leader.

Bayside Church said it conducted a background check on Kim, saying it didn't reveal any concerns.

"In September, the first and only incident was an awkward and inappropriate text exchange between Kim and a minor," the church said in a statement.

The church said it then filed a police report within 24 hours and removed Kim from his role of having contact with students.

Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office then learned of a victim they said was sexually assaulted by Kim when the victim was a student at Charles Park Elementary School in Carmichael.

Then another student at the elementary school reported she was also sexually assaulted, deputies said.

Kim was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his home in Roseville on eight counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 and two counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 by force, the sheriff's office said.

Kim was booked into jail where he is not eligible for bail, deputies said.

Detectives believe Kim was employed by several schools in Southern California and a Sacramento Korean language and cultural school. The detectives are concerned there may be unreported victims.

Anyone who is potentially a victim or anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.