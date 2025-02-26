Watch CBS News
Riverbank High School teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with former student

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

RIVERBANK – A Riverbank High School teacher was arrested after an investigation into a report of her having an inappropriate relationship with a former student, authorities said. 

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Dulce Flores, a teacher at Riverbank High School since 2016, was arrested Tuesday at her home in Riverbank. Flores faced charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. 

Dulce Flores, a teacher at Riverbank High School since 2016, was arrested after an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Riverbank Unified School Distirct

Deputies said the charges stem from a relationship with a 17-year-old boy in 2023.

The investigation began when a school official received information about the relationship, sparking the investigation by the sheriff's office. 

Flores was booked into jail on a $20,000 bail. 

