Watch CBS News
Local News

Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Two Sacramento businesses catch fire overnight
Two Sacramento businesses catch fire overnight 00:31

SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.

The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.

Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. 

A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 6:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.