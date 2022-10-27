Watch CBS News
Stubborn fire burns at large Folsom home under construction

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

House under construction in Folsom goes up in Flames
House under construction in Folsom goes up in Flames 01:48

FOLSOM - A large home that was under construction in Folsom caught fire Thursday morning. 

A fire broke out around 4:26 a.m. at the two-story home being built at 1807 Ruan Court, which is near Serpa Way. No one was in the house at the time, firefighters tell CBS13. 

Ladder trucks were being used to put large amounts of water on what appeared to be a stubborn fire. Firefighters battled the blaze from outside, worried that the structure, which was primarily exposed wood, was too dangerous to enter. 

"Being under construction, it wasn't tenable for firefighters to go in. And without a life-safety component -- once we ruled that out -- it wasn't worth it to go inside that building," said Folsom Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Matt McGee. "We're going to risk a lot to save a life, but if we're only saving contents and a stick frame, we're not going to go inside." 

There's no word yet on what caused the fire, which burned for more than an hour.

No injuries have been reported.

