Watch CBS News

Two Sacramento businesses catch fire overnight

One fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at a funeral home in the area of Broadway and 42nd Street. About an hour later, a fire started in a tire Shop on Marysville Boulevard and North Avenue. No injuries were reported in either incident.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.