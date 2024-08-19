Who is speaking at the 2024 DNC? Here's the list of speakers for the Democratic convention
Washington — Party leaders and rising stars will address delegates in Chicago this week as the Democratic National Convention gets underway, with speeches honoring President Biden's time in office while celebrating a new name atop the ticket.
The party will rally around its newly minted ticket this week, with renewed enthusiasm after Mr. Biden stepped aside and Vice President Kamala Harris ascended to the party's helm. And a slew of Democrats from throughout the country will address delegates over four days in the lead up to speeches from the new presidential and vice presidential nominees.
Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is expected to officially accept the vice presidential nomination Wednesday night, while Harris will take the stage on Thursday to formally accept the presidential nomination.
Speakers for the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Three presidents, leaders in Congress and other prominent members of the party are expected to address the convention this week as Democrats gear up for November's election.
Though the full speaker schedule for the entire week has yet to be released, convention officials confirmed the speakers for Monday:
- Minyon Moore, convention committee chair
- Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee
- Brandon Johnson, mayor of Chicago
- Peggy Flanagan, the lieutenant governor of Minnesota
- Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois
- Rep. Robert Garcia of California
- Labor leaders Lee Saunders (AFSCME); April Verrett (SEIU); Brent Booker (LiUNA); Kenneth Cooper (IBEW); Claude Cummings Jr. (CWA); Elizabeth Shuler (AFL-CIO)
- Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow
- Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul
- Shawn Fain, president of the United Automobile Workers
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee
- Rep. James E. Clyburn of South Carolina
- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas
- Rep. Grace Meng of New York
- Women from states with abortion restrictions: Amanda and Josh Zurawski; Kaitlyn Joshua; and Hadley Duvall
- Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky
- Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia
- Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
- First lady Jill Biden
- Ashley Biden
- President Biden
Later in the week, the speakers will include:
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
- Former President Barack Obama
- Former first lady Michelle Obama
- Former President Bill Clinton
- Rep. Tom Suozzi
- Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood
- Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff
- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz
- Vice President Kamala Harris
Who spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention?
The 2020 convention, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, featured speeches from Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, along with some of Mr. Biden's rivals in the 2020 primary like Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Cory Booker of New Jersey. Prominent party leaders like Pelosi and Schumer also spoke, as did rising stars like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.