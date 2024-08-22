Watch DNC live with Kamala Harris set to accept 2024 presidential nomination
What to know about the DNC tonight
- Vice President Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in Chicago on Thursday night, capping off the party's four-day convention with a speech to delegates and the nation.
- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' vice presidential running mate, spoke on Wednesday, telling Democrats in an impassioned address that they need to get to work to win in November: "There'll be time to sleep when we're dead."
- Thursday's speakers include Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Mark Kelly of Arizona. Gabby Giffords, Kelly's wife and a gun control advocate who was severely wounded by a gunman in 2011, is also slated to speak.
- Follow the latest updates from the convention below:
Final night of the convention kicks off
Democrats convened for the last night of their convention in Chicago. Harris is set to address delegates, elected officials and other attendees and officially accept the party's presidential nomination later in the night.
Harris putting "finishing touches" on her speech, aide says
Top Harris campaign aide Quentin Fulks told CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes Harris is still putting the "finishing touches" on her speech.
But she still knows "exactly" what she wants to say, Fulks said.
Fulks said Harris isn't completely revamping her speech, in the way former President Bill Clinton did earlier this week, when he rewrote his address after seeing the enthusiasm of the convention crowd.
Who's speaking at the DNC tonight?
Here's the full list of DNC speakers, as released by the Democratic National Committee:
- Minyon Moore, chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
- Invocation by Everett Kelly, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, and Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem of Masjidullah Mosque of West Oak Lane, Pennsylvania
- Presentation of Colors by the Illinois State Police Honor Guard
- Pledge of Allegiance by Luna Maring, a 6th grader from Oakland, California
- Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
- Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association
- Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers
- Sen. Alex Padilla of California
- Marcia Fudge, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Rep. Ted W. Lieu of California
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
- Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, House Democratic Whip
- Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
- Mayor Leonardo Williams of Durham, North Carolina
- Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois
- Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
- Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan
- Rep. Pat Ryan of New York
- Rev. Al Sharpton
- Members of the "Central Park Five": Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of the New York City Council, and activists Korey Wise, Raymond Santana and Kevin Richardson
- Amy Resner, former prosecutor and friend of Harris
- Karrie Delaney, director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network
- Lisa Madigan, former attorney general of Illinois
- Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League
- Nathan Hornes, former student at Corinthian Colleges
- Tristan Snell, former New York State assistant attorney general
- Gov. Maura Healey of Massachusetts
- Courtney Baldwin, youth organizer and human trafficking survivor
- Deb Haaland, secretary of the interior
- John Russell, content creator
- Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida
- Rep. Colin Allred of Texas
- Joint remarks on "A New American Chapter": Anya Cook, Craig Sicknick, Gail DeVore, Juanny Romero and Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts
- National anthem by The Chicks
- Kerry Washington
- Joint remarks by Meena Harris, Ella Emhoff and Helena Hudlin
- D.L. Hughley
- Sheriff Chris Swanson of Genesee County, Michigan
- Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut; Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas; Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina; and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago.
- Gabrielle Giffords, former member of the House
- Performance by P!NK
- Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona
- Leon Panetta, former secretary of defense
- Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan
- Eva Longoria, actress and film producer
- Adam Kinzinger, former member of the House
- Maya Harris
- Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina
- Vice President Kamala Harris
What's coming on Day 4 of the DNC in Chicago
The final day of the Democratic National Convention will conclude with Harris' address in Chicago. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports as some wonder if a surprise is in store at the DNC:
