Stephen Cloobeck ends bid for California governor, endorses Eric Swalwell

California's crowded 2026 governor's race narrowed Monday night as Democratic businessman Stephen Cloobeck ended his campaign and endorsed Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who entered the race last week.

Cloobeck announced his decision during an interview on CNN, putting his full support behind Swalwell.

"I only ran for Governor because I believe none of the other candidates are capable of doing the job. ... So when Eric decided to do this, I realized he is absolutely the right person for the job, and the best thing I could do would be to step aside and support him 100%." Cloobeck said.

Cloobeck said his confidence in Swalwell stems from what he described as the congressman's integrity, focus and willingness to "fight the fight and protect people."

"If Eric weren't in this race, I'd still be in it," he added. "But I am leaving this race because the most qualified person in the state is now running for governor."

Swalwell, who represents California's 14th Congressional District in the East Bay, called the endorsement "a real honor," noting Cloobeck's philanthropic record and long involvement with labor groups such as the United Farm Workers.

"The next Governor has to be focused on lowering costs and addressing the housing crisis, and I'm fortunate to have him in my corner," Swalwell said of Cloobeck in a statement.

Swalwell launched his campaign last week during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The Democrat has been a vocal critic of President Trump and has served on the House Intelligence, Judiciary and Homeland Security committees.

Cloobeck's exit marks the first major change in a field that already includes several high-profile Democrats. Among them are former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Rep. Katie Porter, entrepreneur Tom Steyer and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Republican hopefuls include political commentator Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom can't run for re-election because of term limits.