Mayor Karen Bass announces endorsement of Antonio Villaraigosa for California governor

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced her endorsement of California gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa on Tuesday.

"Antonio and I have worked together to advance social and economic justice throughout our entire adult life," Bass said in a statement. "With California facing such unprecedented challenges… our next governor must be deeply rooted in our California values and possess an unmatched record of action."

Bass said she believes he will bring the passion and conviction he has for other issues to "stand up to the White House's attacks on our state and deliver needed results to improve the lives of millions of Californians."

Bass and Villaraigosa have been long supporters of each other's political careers. Villaraigosa backed Bass' 2022 mayoral campaign and was a member of her mayoral transition team.

According to his campaign site, Villaraigosa has referred to himself as a "proven problem solver for California," citing his long history in public office. He previously served as the 41st mayor of LA from 2005 to 2013 and also served as a member of the California State Assembly.

She is expected to publicly announce her endorsement on Tuesday morning at a news conference outside of the Los Angeles Sentinel, a Black-owned weekly newspaper in South LA.

Several other candidates have started their bid for the 2026 governor's race to replace termed-out Gov. Gavin Newsom.