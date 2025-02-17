Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco to announce run for California governor

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is to officially declare his run for California governor on Monday.

He is set to make the announcement at an 11:30 a.m. event at Avila's Historic 1929 Event Center in Riverside.

The sheriff's campaign statement says he has been a law enforcement professional for more than 30 years, and "He believes in faith, family and service above self." He's expected to be joined by his family and several area elected officials at Monday's announcement.

Bianco was first elected sheriff of Riverside County in 2018 and was re-elected in 2022. His tough-on-crime stance was recently showcased as he advocated for Proposition 36, which passed in Nov. 2024. The proposition calls for increased penalties for certain retail theft and drug-related crimes.

A proud supporter of President Trump, Bianco most recently spoke out against alleged rumors of ICE raids being carried out by deputies within the Riverside County Sheriff's Department — releasing a video in which he also criticized California's sanctuary state law. He has called SB 54 "dangerous" and has vowed to "fight to reform" it.

Bianco made national headlines last year when deputies with his department arrested a man outside President Trump's rally in Coachella Valley on suspicion of gun charges. Upon announcing the arrest, Bianco said he believed deputies had thwarted an assassination attempt. However, the U.S. Attorney's Office later said that former President Trump was not in any danger while a federal official told CBS News there was no indication of an assassination attempt in connection with the man's arrest.

During the COVID lockdowns, Bianco joined multiple sheriffs statewide in opposing the use of law enforcement resources to enforce mask mandates and curfews, Some lawmakers viewed Bianco's and the other sheriffs' positions as detrimental to public health policies.

In 2023, Bianco had two deputy line-of-duty shooting deaths in his department. After speaking at Deputy Isaiah Cordero's memorial service, nearly three weeks later, Bianco again faced a second department tragedy and delivered remarks at Deputy Darnell Calhoun's memorial service.

At Cordero's service, he blasted the system that he felt led to the deputy's shooting death.

"This tragedy should have been (prevented) by the criminal justice system," Bianco said. "This suspect was on his third strike in 2021. But instead of receiving a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison, a judge lowered his bail. He failed to appear for sentencing ... and the same judge released him again. We would not be here today if this judge had done her job."

The sheriff has been vocal about his differences with Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying in an earlier interview that "we don't agree on much of anything."

While Newsom will not be on the ballot for the November 2026 general election, the field of prospective candidates has been growing. Last year, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis declared her candidacy, along with former Los Angeles Mayor and Assembly Speaker Antonio Villaraigosa and former State Controller Betty Yee, all Democrats.

Attorney General Rob Bonta told Politico recently that he won't be running for governor in 2026 while Kamala Harris brushed off speculation during a visit surveying the Palisades Fire site earlier this month, neither confirming nor refuting reports that she will run.