Ex-girlfriend of accused Davis serial stabber Carlos Dominguez back on witness stand

DAVIS — The ex-girlfriend of accused Davis serial stabber Carlos Dominguez was back on the witness stand for a second day of testimony Tuesday.

Caley Gallardo believes her breakup with Dominguez took a toll on him and says she was shocked to learn Dominguez was the suspect in the 2023 violent stabbing spree that killed two people and injured another person.

Gallardo said that during their relationship, she believed she saw Dominguez with a knife. On the stand, she was asked to describe how it felt when she found out he had been arrested.

"I was honestly a mess. I cried a lot," she said. "It was very overwhelming, and at that point, I just told my parents they needed to come and get me and I needed to get out of the area."

The defense team first called Gallardo to take the stand on Monday, a day that also saw Dominguez's father and younger sister being called to the stand by the defense to begin the third week of the trial.

Dominguez has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.

The defense is continuing to call more witnesses on Tuesday.

The prosecution called one more witness before wrapping up its case for the day.

