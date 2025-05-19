Family of accused Davis serial stabber Carlos Dominguez testifies in court

The family of the suspected Davis serial stabber, Carlos Dominguez, took the stand Monday to start week three of the trial.

In their testimony, they described the changes they witnessed in Dominguez about a year after he started college and the months leading up to the murders.

Dominguez's father, Juan Carlos Reales Campos, was the first to be called to the stand, saying he started noticing changes in his son's personality and physical appearance during his sophomore year.

Reales Campos said his son stopped talking to his siblings and his parents the year before the stabbings.

The defense is not denying that Dominguez carried out the attacks, just that he wasn't sane when he went on that stabbing spree that left two dead and another injured.

Dominguez's parents apparently asked him not to return to school for that second year, as they were worried about his health.

Also taking the stand was Dominguez's 13-year-old sister, Mia Reales Dominguez. She talked about watching her brother's personality change, saying he was staring at walls and admitted she knew something was very wrong.

"He was skinnier. He wouldn't take care of himself, and when we would watch movies, he would just stare into the walls," the sister said.

When questioned about Domniguez's hygiene and other behaviors during that time, his sister said she noticed "he would only shower once a week" and became "more quiet."

We also heard from Dominguez's ex-girlfriend, Caley Gallardo. She went through how much he changed between his freshman and sophomore year, admitting that he told her he was hearing voices.

"It would typically be we would be walking around, things like that, we would pass a group of people and he would say something under his breath," Gallardo said. "At first, I thought he was talking to me."

Gallardo is expected to continue testifying on Tuesday. Dominguez is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.