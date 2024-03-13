Davis deadly stabbings suspect Carlos Dominguez enters "not guilty" plea

WOODLAND – Carlos Dominguez, the suspect in the series of Davis stabbings that left two people dead and another person hurt, was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

The hearing was held in Yolo County Court in Woodland. Dominguez was told what charges he is facing: two counts of premeditated murder with deadly weapon enhancements, a third court of attempted murder with a deadly weapon enhancement, and two other case enhancements for special circumstances.

Dominguez entered a plea of "not guilty" to all of the counts, the district attorney's office says.

Court proceedings against Dominguez resumed earlier in 2024 after he was deemed competent to stand trial. A revelation that Dominguez had been diagnosed with schizophrenia put the case on hold in June 2023.

David Breaux, a 50-year-old Davis resident known around town as the "Compassion Guy," and Karim Abou Najm, a 20-year-old UC Davis student, are the two victims Dominguez is accused of killing in attacks spanning several days.

The third and final alleged victim, Kimberlee Guillory, survived.

Dominguez is scheduled to return to court on June 18 for a trial-setting conference, the district attorney's office says.