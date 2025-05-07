Lone survivor in Davis stabbings testifies in Carlos Dominguez's trial

WOODLAND – The lone survivor from the serial stabbings in spring 2023 in Davis testified on Wednesday.

Kimberlee Guillory came face to face in the courtroom with her alleged attacker for the first time. Prosecutors said that Carlos Reales Dominguez stabbed her three times the night of May 1, 2023.

She started crying in the courtroom when her 911 call from that night was played for the jury.

"Someone came down behind me and cut the tent with the knife and at first I didn't think I was getting stabbed, I thought I was being punched," Guillory said.

A photo of the tent she was living in on L and 2nd Streets was shown to the jury. She said she screamed for help and her friends in nearby tents rushed over.

Defense cross-examined Guillory, questioning if her story has stayed consistent since the attack. The public defender told her that the person her friends chased after the attack was not Dominguez, but a man who worked at a nearby pizza place.

Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hutchinson also asked her if she remembered saying during an interview one year ago that she wants to see Dominguez sentenced to life in prison without parole.

He questioned Guillory about whether her desire to see this outcome affected the memories of what she really saw. She answered no.

Guillory was one of four witnesses who took the stand on Wednesday. The trial will continue on Thursday morning.