Body cam footage shows moment Davis stabbings suspect Carlos Dominguez was arrested

DAVIS — Never-before-seen video shows the moments when Carlos Dominguez, the suspect in the 2023 Davis stabbings, was arrested.

The prosecution showed the video in court on Thursday, on day nine of Dominguez's ongoing trial. Officer body camera footage shows the moments Dominguez was stopped by police, two days after the third and final stabbing attack.

You can hear the officer questioning Dominguez about the cuts on his hands. Dominguez told them that he knew about the stabbings that had rocked the town. Two people were killed and one person survived.

In fact, he was stopped near Syacamore Park, where one of the stabbings had taken place. More than a dozen people had called to report him, saying he matched the description of the suspect at the center of the manhunt.

In the video, Dominguez gave officers a fake name and told them he lived at an address that doesn't exist. Police say there was a knife in that bag he was holding.

He was eventually handcuffed, then taken to the police station for further questioning after a crowd had gathered at the scene.

Dominguez will be back in court on Friday.