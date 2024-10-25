What's on the ballot in California? Voters are weighing in on these statewide races

Registered voters in California will vote on 10 statewide propositions on the ballot in the 2024 election. Californians will also select their next U.S. senator to fill the seat held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Here's what you need to know about California's statewide ballot.

Placed on the ballot by the Legislature, this measure will authorize $10 billion in general obligation bonds to repair, upgrade and construct facilities at K-12 public schools, including charter schools, community colleges and career technical education programs. It will require an annual audit and is expected to increase state costs by about $500 million annually for 35 years to repay the bond.

This measure, which was also placed on the ballot by legislators, would remove language from the state Constitution that says marriage is only between a man and a woman. A yes vote would update the Constitution to recognize the fundamental right to marry, regardless of sex or race. A no vote would prevent any change to the Constitution.

This measure will authorize $10 billion in general obligation bonds for water, wildfire prevention, and protection of communities and lands. It's projected to increase state costs by about $400 million every year for 40 years to repay the bond. A yes vote will allow the funds to be used to conserve natural resources while also responding to the impacts of climate change. A no vote would deny using the funds for those purposes. This proposition was also placed on the ballot by the Legislature.

This proposition, which was placed on the ballot by legislators, would allow approval of local infrastructure and housing bonds for low- and middle-income Californians. It would increase local borrowing to fund affordable housing, support housing and public infrastructure. However, the amount depends on how local government and voters decisions. A yes vote means certain local bonds and related property taxes could be approved with a 55 percent vote from local voters, rather than the current two-thirds approval requirement. The bonds would have to fund affordable housing, supportive housing or public infrastructure.

A yes vote on this measure would end forced labor as a criminal penalty, including requiring people in state prison to work. This measure was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.

Placed on the ballot by petition signatures, this proposition would raise the minimum wage in California. Employers with 26 or more employees would increase the minimum wage to $17 immediately and to $18 on Jan. 1, 2025. Employers with 25 or fewer employees would be required to increase the minimum wage to $17 on Jan. 1, 2025, and $18 on Jan. 1, 2026.

This measure, which was placed on the ballot by petition signatures, would expand the authority local governments have over rent control. It would repeal the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act of 1995, which doesn't allow local governments to limit rental rates for new tenants or rent increases for existing tenants in certain properties. A yes vote means that state law would not limit city and county rent control laws, while a no vote would allow state law to continue to limit cities and counties' laws.

A yes vote on this proposition would implement new rules for some health care providers over how they spend prescription drug revenues, requiring them to spend 98% of revenues from a federal discount prescription drug program on direct patient care. The measure, which was placed on the ballot by petition signatures, would also authorize statewide negotiation of Medi-Cal drug prices. A no vote would prevent those rules from going into effect.

A yes vote on this proposition would make permanent an existing state tax on managed health plans that, if approved by the federal government, provide revenues to pay for Medi-Cal health care services. New rules would also direct the ways in which the state must use the income. A no vote on this proposition, which was placed on the ballot by petition signatures, would end the existing state tax in 2027 unless the Legislature continues it.

This measure is intended to increase criminal penalties for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950, if the defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions. In some cases where people are caught in possession of illegal drugs, they would be required to complete treatment or serve up to three years in prison. A no vote would leave current punishments in place.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank, who served as lead prosecutor in the first impeachment trial against President Donald Trump, and Republican Steve Garvey, a former Major League Baseball all-star for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, will face off to fill the remainder of the current Senate term ending on Jan. 3, 2025, and a new six-year Senate term that starts on Jan. 3, 2025.