California's Prop 2 would provide $10 billion to help repair dilapidated schools

Funding for public schools is a big issue on the November ballot with more than ten billion dollars on the line in the statewide ballot measure Prop 2.

The proposition would help school districts repair, upgrade, and construct new facilities, though opponents say it would just overburden taxpayers with more debt.

Ongoing construction at West Portal Elementary in San Francisco will replace rows of portable classrooms into a state-of-the art facility.

"A lot of students were in our temporary classrooms that were decades old," said West Portal Elementary teacher Emily Harris.

Harris has seen the challenges students and faculty face daily.

"When students are in those kinds of learning environments, they don't have enough space for their own physical bodies," said Harris.

SFUSD parent Satindar Dhillon has two children who have attended classes inside what they call "portables." He's voting yes on Prop 2 to upgrade more schools across the state.

"When you see nice facilities, it does make you feel better and more comfortable about going to the school," said Dhillon.

But opponents say wealthier districts have an advantage over underserved communities since local districts are required to match funds to secure state school bond money.

Susan Shelley is with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, which opposes Prop 2.

"A better way to do it would be in the budget, prioritizing the school districts that don't have the resources for local bonds that don't have the big tax base that other districts might have," said Shelley.

Instead of asking taxpayers to approve another bond and borrow more money, Shelley believes the state should address these school repair needs when there are budget surpluses.

"Everything in prop two could have been paid for at that time if the legislature had prioritized the safety and well being of students, but they didn't. So they're coming to the voters for debt and for local property tax increases under Prop 2, and we just don't think that's a good deal," said Shelley.

Right now, there are about 10,000 public schools statewide including about 1,300 charter schools.

According to the Public Policy Institute of California, 38% of students attend schools that don't meet the state's minimum safety standards.

Unlike many other states, California does not have a permanent funding stream for school repairs. Money comes entirely from state and local bonds.

Kate Levitt is with SFUSD's Bond Program.

"Combined with the local bond measures the state funding really maximizes what public schools are able to do and how they're able to maintain aging facilities," said Levitt.

Recent voting history is indicating an uphill battle for residents who support it. In 2020, voters rejected the state's last school facilities bond, a $15 billion proposal, leaving the state's school repair account nearly empty.

Teachers and parents are pushing for a different outcome.

"It's the calculus for a lot of parents in San Francisco regarding the school district and whether we have enough funding. To see more funding go in, I think it's a good thing," said SFUSD parent Jyoti Siyan.

"Renovating the school and by bringing in new resources it really helps our students overall to have the access they need," said Harris.

For teachers like Harris, who supports the measure, approving local and state bonds for schools is paramount.

A non-profit law firm Public Advocates has no position on Prop 2, but believes the funding will not reach low-income students of color in low-wealth districts that need it most.

It also says they recognize a "tremendous need for investment" for public school facilities.