California's Prop 4 would invest $10B in future wildfire prevention projects

SACRAMENTO — Instead of the expected autumn chill, there are unseasonably high temperatures that leave fall on the calendar, not in the forecast, in Sacramento.

"We're at the end of a very long, hot, dry summer. All of our vegetation is as dry as it's been all year and is primed and ready to burn." said Robert Foxworthy, Information Officer with Cal Fire.

This year, 700,000 acres have burned in California, more than all of last year and there are still three months to go.

There have been 6,000 fires and those flames have destroyed more than 1,400 buildings. This year's Park Fire was the fourth-largest ever to burn in the state.

"It's not over until we receive multiple storms with large amounts of precipitation. Most folks in California remember the 2018 Camp Fire, which started in early November," Foxworthy said.

The year's heat and dryness created a busy fire season for firefighters, and the threat of potential fires is not over.

"Even though we've had some cool conditions recently, I wouldn't want the public to get overly complacent. Be prepared should a wildfire occur," Foxworthy said.

California voters will be asked to authorize the state to borrow $10 billion to pay for climate and environmental projects, including wildfire prevention. That includes:

Funding for Climate Resilience: The bond would allocate funds to projects that improve California's infrastructure to withstand climate impacts, such as wildfires, floods, and droughts. This includes investments in water supply systems, forest management, and habitat restoration. Support for Renewable Energy: A portion of the funds would also be dedicated to advancing renewable energy projects. By promoting solar, wind, and other sustainable energy sources, the proposition aims to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Job Creation: Advocates argue that the bond will stimulate the economy by creating thousands of jobs in green technology, construction, and environmental conservation sectors. Community and Equity Focus: The proposition emphasizes funding projects that benefit underserved communities disproportionately affected by climate change. Ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities is a central tenet of the proposed measure.

"California firefighters know fire season is lasting longer and getting more intense. Proposition 4 will fund firefighters' ability to prevent, prepare for, and respond to major wildfires and floods across the state," said Brian K. Rice, president of California Professional Firefighters.