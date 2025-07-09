Central Valley summer heat returns. How hot will it be for the California State Fair?

After a mild start to July and a comfortable Fourth of July, the heat is back this week -- right as the California State Fair kicks off in Sacramento.

Northern California has been enjoying a cooler, quieter pattern thanks to the Delta breeze. But that's about to change.

By Wednesday, our weather pattern begins to shift, opening the door to a large dome of heat building across the Southwest and expanding toward the West Coast.

Heat Dome Builds

From Thursday through the weekend, a large area of high pressure is rebuilding from the southwest, extending heat to the West Coast.

While coastal areas will stay relatively mild due to the marine layer and steady onshore flow, inland cities from Sacramento to the Desert Southwest will be sweltering, with highs ranging from 100 to 120 degrees.

Heat Risk Rises in the Central Valley

After several days of mild weather, the sudden surge in heat could catch some off guard.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the week, with valley highs just over 100 degrees. Be sure to check in on anyone sensitive to heat, and limit outdoor activities, especially between 2 and 5 p.m.

Portions of Sutter, Yuba, and Butte counties will be under a Major Heat Risk on Thursday and Friday.

How will the heat impact the California State Fair

The California State Fair opens Friday, with afternoon highs expected between 100 and 103 degrees in Sacramento.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with temperatures already in the upper 80s. By noon, the heat ramps up quickly. Expect triple digits through the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and take plenty of shade breaks to stay safe.

Through the weekend, the heat will back off slightly, yet highs will remain in the upper 90s.

Looking Ahead

Temperatures will ease slightly over the weekend, but highs will remain in the upper 90s through early next week.

A gradual cooldown is expected by mid-next week, but the Climate Prediction Center's 6 to 10-day outlook keeps most of the West Coast above average through mid-July.

Stay weather-aware and follow the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates.