Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers reportedly agree to 5-year contract extension

The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy have reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension, ensuring the quarterback remains in the Bay Area and the face of the franchise through 2030.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the $265 million deal includes $181 million in guaranteed money. The deal, which amounts to about $53 million per year, puts him among the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL on a per-year basis.

Purdy's reported contract extension is a far cry from his four-year, $3.74 million rookie deal, which had one year remaining heading into next season.

49ers underwent major changes this offseason, moving on from several key players, all with the understanding that they’d soon be paying Brock Purdy a massive contract after having the best bargain in football the past three years.



Now it’s official: Purdy gets five years, $265… pic.twitter.com/3FB0GZU3Zz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2025

Owner Jed York said at the end of last season that he was hopeful a deal could be reached.

"I know we want Brock to be here for a long time and we'll do everything we can to make that work," York said Feb. 10.

The team had yet to make an announcement about the deal, but the NFL's official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted that he "earned every penny of that $265M extension", along with listing his accomplishments so far.

In just three seasons, Brock Purdy has:



💰 9,518 passing yards

💰 64 passing TDs

💰 4 Playoff Wins

💰 NFC Championship

💰 Pro Bowl



EARNED every penny of that $265M extension 🤑 pic.twitter.com/pkn1fvfoag — NFL (@NFL) May 16, 2025

After being picked by the 49ers with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the onetime "Mr. Irrelevant" led the franchise to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season and Super Bowl 58 the year after.

Purdy signing a deal in the month of May also stands in contrast to other 49ers contract negotiations in recent seasons, where deals for Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Brandon Aiyuk were not reached until training camp or even days before the start of the regular season.

Late last month, the 49ers agreed to a 4-year, $76 million contract extension with tight end George Kittle.

Following a 6-11 season marked by injuries on the field and tragedies off the field, the Niners are hoping to rebound for a possible chance to play the Super Bowl at home.