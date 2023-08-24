Beyonce at Levi's Stadium: VTA, BART, Caltrain to have extra service

Expert: Beyoncé caused Sweden inflation bump Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour has been linked to a notable increase in Sweden’s inflation rate 00:59

SANTA CLARA – As Beyonce brings her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour to the Bay Area, transit officials announced extra service for her sold-out August 30 show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Valley Transportation Authority said that they will add 30% more passenger capacity for light rail service to and from the stadium. Extra service to Levi's will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday throughout the entire system, with bus service on standby if needed.

Following the show, VTA said light rail trains would run "continuously" until all passengers are cleared from the Great America station next to the stadium.

BART will also run extra trains and offer special midnight service after the show.

"Getting to Levi's Stadium using transit is easy. Fans will transfer from BART at Milpitas Station to VTA's Orange Line and ride to VTA's Great America Station, located on the North side of Levi's Stadium," the agency said in a statement.

BART said there will be extra security and staff to help concertgoers get around.

As for the ride home, BART said the last train of the evening making all stops leaves Milpitas at 11:51 p.m. VTA officials recommended concertgoers seeking the 11:51 p.m. BART train to take light rail back to Milpitas no later than 11:15 p.m.

There will be two limited-stop trains that will depart Milpitas at 12:30 a.m. and 12:35 a.m. serving only the following stops:

Bay Fair (Arrives at 1:06 a.m. and 1:11 a.m.)

MacArthur (1:27 a.m. and 1:32 a.m.)

El Cerrito Del Norte (1:42 a.m.)

Pleasant Hill (1:46 a.m.)

Meanwhile, Caltrain plans to have connecting service in Mountain View running up to 75 minutes after the concert ends.

"BART, Caltrain and VTA staff will be in communication to ensure riders are not left stranded," VTA officials said.

Last month, public transit saw strong ridership as Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to Levi's Stadium for two sold-out shows. VTA announced light rail ridership for her July 28 show shattered the previous record set during the 2015 NHL Winter Classic, with 23,400 boardings.