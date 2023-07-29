Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift fans set historic ridership for Santa Clara VTA

/ CBS San Francisco

Taylor Swift fans converge on Levi's Stadium for Eras Tour concert
Taylor Swift fans converge on Levi's Stadium for Eras Tour concert 06:29

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority said it had a historic ridership day on Friday as thousands of Taylor Swift fans headed to Levi Stadium.

According to the VTA, the number of passengers was thousands more than its previous highest day in 2015 for the NHL Winter Classic.

There was an estimated 23,400 boardings on Friday. The previous record was 15,000, and another high ridership day was the Super Bowl in 2016 with around 10,000 passengers.

The public transportation agency said it expected there would be a "massive number of passengers" and began preparing for it last spring.

Taylor Swift still has one more night at Levi Stadium, and the VTA said it will keep running the 20 additional trains to accommodate large crowds.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 11:37 AM

