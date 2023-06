Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour has been linked to a notable increase in Sweden’s inflation rate According to reports, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour has been linked to a notable increase in Sweden’s inflation rate, raising it by approximately two-tenths of a percentage point last month. An economist suggests that the influx of Beyoncé fans who traveled to Stockholm and the surge in hotel prices during her tour on May 10th and 11th played a significant role in this effect.