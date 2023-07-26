6 hurt when crane arm catches fire, collapses onto NYC street during morning commute

NEW YORK -- A crane went up in flames Wednesday morning high above Manhattan, then partially collapsed onto the street below.

The fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. on top of a 50-story building that was under construction on 10th Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets in Hell's Kitchen.

Mayor Eric Adams was on the scene to provide an update, along with the FDNY and Department of Buildings. First Deputy Commissioner Joseph W. Pfeifer told reporters "this could have been a lot worse."

"As our fire units responded to the scene, we had a collapse. The top part of the crane, the boom and a 16-ton load crashed to the ground," he said. "At that point, we had injuries to civilians and firefighters, but they were minor."

Six people were hurt, including two firefighters. All of the injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Pfeifer said the crane was lifting 16 tons of concrete when the fire started.

"That crane operator saw that the fire started and tried to extinguish it. So we give a lot of credit to the crane operator. But the fire overwhelmed that operator and had to exit the crane," he said. "The crane operator was able to get out and is safe."

He described what took place above the roofline.

"Above the roofline, there's a beam that goes out, and that's carrying the weight of concrete. And that weight of 16 tons is attached by a cable. As the fire heats the cable, the cable weakens to a point where it loses its strength, and that's when the collapse occurred," he explained.

Social media video shows the dramatic scene when the crane arm came down, crashing into a building across the street.

Adams said it's "extremely lucky" the falling boom and 16 tons of concrete didn't cause more damage.

"Not only the boom falling to the street but all of that concrete could have struck civilians, and this is spread out throughout the area," he said. "So we were extremely, extremely lucky this morning."

Nearby buildings have been evacuated, and others are urged to shut their windows. Drivers are also advised to avoid the area, where several roads are closed.

