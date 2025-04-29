49ers, George Kittle agree to 4-year, $76 million contract extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced a contract extension has been reached with George Kittle, keeping the tight end in the Bay Area through the 2029 season.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal, with $40 million guaranteed. The contract extension makes him the highest paid tight end in the league.

"In 2017, our first year with the 49ers, we selected a skinny tight end from Iowa whom we were really excited about. We had high hopes, but no one knew that he would become the player that he is today," 49ers General Manager John Lynch said in a statement Tuesday. "George's leadership, enthusiasm for the game, for his teammates, and the Faithful are truly unique and special. He is an outstanding representation for the 49ers on the field and is an outstanding representative for the organization off the field with his investment in the local and military communities."

Drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Kittle has appeared in 113 games over eight seasons and has made two Super Bowl appearances. During his career, he has 538 receptions for 7,380 yards, both franchise records, and has scored 45 touchdowns.

Kittle has been selected to the Pro Bowl six times (2019-20 and 2022-25) and was named to the Associated Press All-Pro First Team in 2019 and 2023.

The 49ers have also given Kittle two team honors, the Bill Walsh Award in 2018 and the Len Eshmont Award in 2024.

While the 49ers have signed Kittle to an extension, the team is in the midst of negotiations with quarterback Brock Purdy, who has one-year left in his rookie contract.