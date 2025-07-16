2 arrested for burglaries at 3 Live Oak markets last year

Two men from Sacramento were arrested in connection with the burglaries at three Live Oak markets in 2024, authorities said on Wednesday.

On Oct. 24, 2024, La Mexicana Market, El Ranchito Market and El Bajio Market were burglarized within minutes of each other in the early morning hours.

The daughter of the owner of El Ranchito Market told CBS Sacramento that the suspects broke in with a crowbar and broke the window.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that 26-year-old Davon Owens and 27-year-old Romanie McKnight, both from Sacramento, were arrested on Friday in connection with the burglaries. They were booked into Sacramento County Jail on five counts of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Deputies said the suspects are believed to have stolen more than $84,000 in cash during "the coordinated burglaries."

Sacramento County Jail records show the two suspects are ineligible for bail.