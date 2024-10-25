3 markets burglarized within a half hour in Live Oak, suspects on the loose

3 Live Oak markets believed to be burglarized by same suspects

LIVE OAK – The search is on for the suspects who burglarized three grocery store markets in Live Oak, all located within a half mile of each other and sit right along Highway 99.

"My dad got the phone call at 3 or 4 in the morning that somebody broke in," said La Mexicana Market manager and the owner's daughter, Claudia Arellano.

La Mexicana Market, El Ranchito Market and El Bajio Market all received similar phone calls Thursday morning. They'd been burglarized, all within a half hour early Thursday morning.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says between the three markets, approximately $84,000 was reported stolen.

"They broke in with a crowbar, broke the window and three men came in. The driver stayed in the vehicle. Those three men seemed like they knew where they were going, knew where they were headed," said El Ranchito Market's Ana Alvarado. Alvarado is the daughter of the owner.

"I feel like they were probably customers here and they just watched the movements we make," said Arellano.

Both La Mexicana and El Ranchito say the suspects seemed familiar with the area, and what they were looking for. Both markets had their safes stolen, El Ranchito had tens of thousands of dollars in theirs.

"We are trying our best to stay here and stay strong through it. It's been really, really tough. Like I said, we've been here, June will be 30 years, and we've never had anything like this," said Alvarado.

El Bajo Market had their front doors smashed in but they've since been replaced. But a representative for the store says the suspects were ultimately unsuccessful in taking anything, but they didn't want to talk on camera.

"We're a hardworking, tight-knit family," said Alvarado.

The markets are asking for support from the community as they rebuild.

"I know we have to keep going even though we had a messed up day, you know what I mean. Even if you rob us, we have to keep going because no one is going to pay our bills or provide for us," said Arellano.

The sheriff's office says this is still an active investigation. They aren't sure how many people were involved in the burglaries and don't know the motive.