The buzz on coffee consumption The American Heart Association says drinking up to five cups of coffee a day is generally safe for most adults and may even be linked to a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, heart failure and type 2 diabetes. Pittsburgh constantly ranks in the top 10 cities for coffee lovers in the country. So we asked you on social media how many cups you drink each day. The majority of you say that you drink two to three cups of coffee each and every day. Dr. Natalie Gentile is here to break down what the research really says and whether it's time to feel better about that extra refill.