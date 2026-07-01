Cautionary tale on cigarettes You've probably seen them or maybe even tried one yourself -- ZYN nicotine pouches. For a lot of people, they're becoming as routine as grabbing a cup of coffee or popping a piece of gum. And now a new FDA decision could change how people look at them. And at the same time, there's glamorized content on TV and online, and this idea that "social smoking" or even skinny cigarettes are somehow less risky when that's not really the case. Dr. Natalie Gentile is here to break it all down and explain why these trends matter right now.