Zaxbys eyes expansion into Pittsburgh

The fried chicken chain Zaxbys is eyeing an expansion into Pittsburgh.

No locations or opening dates have been revealed yet, but the company told KDKA-TV that it's looking to expand in western Pennsylvania. It would be the company's first restaurant in the Keystone State.

Zaxbys was founded in 1990 on the premise of serving chicken fingers as a main course. The chain, which is known for its sauces, is focused in southern states like South Carolina, North Carolina and Kentucky, currently going as far north as Virginia. There aren't any Zaxbys around Pennsylvania, including none in neighboring Ohio, West Virginia or Maryland.

The menu at Zaxbys includes main courses like chicken fingers, wings and chicken sandwiches. There are also sides like quesadillas, fried pickles and loaded fries.

On its website, the restaurant says that it brings its Southern heritage of generosity and hospitality into modern times.

"Born from the passion of two college-age entrepreneurs, Zaxbys believes in the American Dream—with hard work, passion and resourcefulness, anything is possible," its website says. "We build strong values and lasting relationships on heart and a handshake. No matter how much we grow, we'll never lose the spirit that got us where we are today."

The news comes on the heels of Raising Cane's arrival in western Pennsylvania the past few years. The chicken joint most recently opened a store in Indiana County earlier this month, and there are restaurants in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood as well as North Versailles.