Raising Cane's making Pittsburgh-area debut with 2 locations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Raising Cane's is making its debut in the Pittsburgh area with two restaurants opening in October.

Raising Cane's will open its first restaurant at 3610 Fifth Street across from the University of Pittsburgh. Its second location will be at 384 Lincoln Highway in North Versailles, featuring two drive-thru lanes.

Founded in Louisiana in 1996, the fast food joint specializes in chicken fingers. It already has locations in State College and the eastern part of the state. 

"We're so excited to expand across the Keystone State," Regional Vice President Jen Szewc said in a news release. "Our first six Pennsylvania Restaurants have been very warmly received by their local Communities and now we're looking forward to sharing our ONE LOVE with the people of Pittsburgh in October."  

To prepare for the openings, the company said it's looking to hire more than 200 employees.

