Young beaver rescued in western Pennsylvania travels to Wisconsin to meet her potential mate

A beaver that was rescued in western Pennsylvania made a 10-hour drive to Wisconsin to meet another kit that wildlife rescuers hope will be her mate for life.

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has been caring for the baby beaver — its first ever — since October. The female was only four to five months old when she was found injured and orphaned near a park in Greenville, Mercer County.

(Photo: Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh/Facebook)

When she got to Pittsburgh, rescuers said she had a severe concussion and permanent eye damage. After two months of "intensive care," HARP said the kit was strong enough for surgery. Because there was "irreparable damage" to her eye, the vet removed it to help relieve her pain.

"The procedure was a success, and she quickly bounced back — eating, swimming, and growing stronger every day!" Humane Animal Rescue said.

But as she grew, workers at HARP realized they weren't fully equipped to meet her developmental needs.

That's where Wisconsin comes in.

Beavers mate for life, and HARP said their beaver would have the best shot at a future in the wild by moving to Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital.

In an update on Monday, HARP said their beaver made the 10-hour drive to Wisconsin. There she was introduced to a young male kit of the same age. With time to bond and grow, the two will be released as a pair in the summer of 2026.