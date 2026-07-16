Family of Yough High School​ student killed in crash says they haven't gotten money raised for them

Nearly four months after a tragic crash claimed the lives of four Yough High School students, one grieving family said they're now facing another heartbreaking ordeal.

Authorities said 15-year-old Brady Hunker, 18-year-old Rocco Zugai, 15-year-old Felicity Martini and 16-year-old Kylee Korber died in the March 21 crash near Creek Road in Sewickley Township.

Colette Korber claims the money being raised in her niece's memory has never made it to her family, while others are still waiting for their orders.

"It's not even about the families getting the money, really. It's about using the kids' names to make money and not doing what you said you were going to do with it," Colette Korber said.

Colette Korber said she visits her niece's memorial in Sewickley Township almost every day and still questions what happened.

"She was an amazing soul, larger than life. Always smiling, always helping people out," Colette Korber said. "It's just a shame. It's a tragedy. You sit and wonder why she was in that car."

Colette Korber is referring to a fundraiser where one woman began making T-shirts and decals in the students' memories to raise funds for the families, but she claims the woman behind it hasn't fulfilled all the orders.

"The ones that did not prepay did not get a shirt. There were people that asked for refunds that did not get them," Colette Korber said. "Kylee's mother did get two free shirts in the beginning. She actually gave her $100 for four more shirts, and she's never even gotten any."

Colette Korber said that none of the money raised for the families has been given to them.

"She took money from a parent and didn't deliver. That's the one that hurts the most there," Colette Korber said.

Colette Korber said that when the family has tried reaching out to the woman for updates, they are told it will be "two more weeks" before the orders are completed.

"It's criminal. If this is what's really going on, she should be held accountable for it," Colette Korber said.

KDKA-TV has not named the woman involved, as no charges have been filed. KDKA-TV did reach out to her, and the woman said of the orders she still has that have not been paid for, she does not plan to complete them.

"I have four orders at my house that have been paid for. I am in the process of getting a time that works for both myself and those people to meet to drop off wherever," the woman said.

The woman told KDKA-TV that she plans to give all four families all of the proceeds.

"I have not met up with the families to give them any of the money yet because I was trying to get everybody's stuff to them prior," the woman said. "The money is definitely going to the families."

The woman told KDKA-TV that the orders have taken longer than anticipated.

Investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg are asking anyone who did not receive a shirt who ordered one or asked for a refund but did not receive one to give them a call.