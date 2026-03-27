Memorial service held for Yough High School students killed in fiery crash

A memorial service was held Thursday night to remember the four Yough High School students who were killed in an early-morning crash last weekend.

The Sutersville Primitive Methodist Church had invited the community to come to the memorial service for a time of reflection, prayer, and healing in the wake of the deadly crash.

"We're here for two reasons," said Pastor Matthew Sigler. "The first is to remember, honor, and celebrate lives of Brady Hunker, Kylee Korber, Felicity Martini, and Rocco Zugai."

A memorial prayer service was held Thursday night at the Sutersville Primitive Methodist Church to remember the four Yough High School students who were killed in a crash last weekend. Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

"Secondly, we're here to give a time and place to be together as a community," Sigler added. "To grieve, to pray, to take our first steps towards healing."

The four Yough students were killed when the car they were in crashed into a tree near Creek Road in Sewickley Township early Saturday morning.

During the memorial service, Sigler lit four candles at the church, one in memory of each of the students killed in the crash. He then lit a fifth candle, which he said is to serve as a reminder of the strength in both faith and the community.

A community candlelight vigil is being held Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Crabapple Community Park in Sewickley Township.

Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that speed was a factor in the crash, but the investigation is still underway.

Troopers said earlier this week they are working to establish a timeline of what led up the crash.