Candlelight vigil to honor 4 Yough High School students who died in crash

A candlelight vigil is set for Friday night for the four Yough High School students killed in a crash last weekend.

Officials said 15-year-old Brady Hunker, 18-year-old Rocco Zugai, 15-year-old Felicity Martini and 16-year-old Kylee Korber were killed in the crash on March 21 near Creek Road in Sewickley Township. The crash was reported just before 3:30 a.m.

15-year-old Brady Hunker (left), 15-year-old Felicity Martini (left middle), 16-year-old Kylee Korber (right middle) and 18-year-old Rocco Zugai (right) were killed in the crash on March 21, 2026, near Creek Road in Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

The vehicle left the roadway before striking a tree and becoming engulfed in flames, investigators said. Now, a memorial with flowers, pictures and crosses sits at the crash site, a haunting reminder of the young lives lost.

The vigil is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Crabapple Park and Pool in Herminine. An organizer told KDKA that it will be an event full of "prayer, song, love and support as we remember the young lives lost."

Classmates of the victims told KDKA on March 23 that they will not be "forgotten."

"They're always going to be within our hearts and our souls," a classmate said. "They're always going to be walking beside us and watching down on us."

Anyone with information on the crash can call the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-832-3288.