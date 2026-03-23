Police continue to investigate crash that killed 4 Yough High School students

Pennsylvania State Police are working to answer critical questions about what happened in the hours before a crash that killed four Yough High School students over the weekend.

A makeshift memorial now stands at the site of Saturday's crash for the four teens who lost their lives. Friends have been stopping by, leaving notes and mementos, trying to make sense of a tragedy that unfolded in just minutes.

State police confirm that speed was a factor in the crash, but the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. Investigators say the last confirmed contact with anyone in the car was around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Less than two hours later, a passing driver made the 911 call and reported the crash at 3:31 a.m.

By the time first responders arrived, the vehicle had burned completely. The fire was so intense that there was almost nothing left of the victims, requiring dental records for identification, state police said.

"We had to bring in experts to try and gather DNA. Then the horrific part of trying to go and talk to people to see if they had loved ones that maybe didn't come home that evening," Trooper Steve Limani said. "And then trying to get, whether it was a hairbrush, a toothbrush, things of that nature, to try and help match up DNA."

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 15-year-old Brady Hunker; 18-year-old Rocco Zugai, who was the driver of the car; 15-year-old Felicity Martini; and 16-year-old Kylee Korber.

"People were questioning, was there alcohol involved, and different things that came up about where these children were. Were they involved in or consuming alcohol or were any of those things happening? To tell you that I have the answers to those questions, definitely right now, I can tell you I don't," Limani added. "Where were they headed? Where did they come from? Those are all different things that we're working on and have been working on ever since we got the first phone call at 3:31 in the morning."

Friends and classmates are sharing their heartbreak.

"They're never going to be forgotten. They're always going to be within our hearts and our souls. They're always going to be walking beside us and watching down on us," one classmate told KDKA-TV on Monday.

District issues new statement

The Yough School District issued a new statement on Monday afternoon, saying counselors will remain available in the days ahead, while district officials also offered thanks to community members and first responders as details of the crash continue to emerge.

"Additional counselors and support staff have been available in our schools and will continue to be in the days ahead. We encourage anyone who may be struggling to reach out and utilize these supports. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of kindness, love, and support from our school community and beyond. There have been countless individuals, school districts, organizations, places of worship, and agencies in our county and throughout the region who have reached out and lifted our community up in so many ways—far too many to name. Your compassion and generosity have meant more than words can express during this difficult time. "We also extend our sincere gratitude to our first responders for their service and support throughout this tragedy."

State police are urging anyone who may have information from that night to come forward, as investigators try to piece together the timeline; even the smallest of details could be helpful, investigators said.