Pennsylvania man accused of severely beating dog charged with animal abuse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Pennsylvania accused of severely beating a dog has been charged with animal abuse.

Terrell Harris, 35, has been charged with cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with the abuse of Chance, a German shepherd, the York County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

The district attorney's office said York police officers were called to South Pershing Avenue on Aug. 23, 2023, for a "disturbance" in the area. When officers arrived, they found a "severely injured" German shepherd. The DA said that the dog was "generally malnourished, was hemorrhaging from his mouth, was concussed and was not able to lift his head." He also had jaw fractures and permanent blindness in his right eye, officials said.

The news release said evidence tied Harris to the abuse. He was arrested on Jan. 24 and his bail was revoked by a magistrate.

"Thanks to everyone for stepping up and getting involved: to our community for speaking up; to the Officers for being so thorough and considerate; to those veterinarians and SPCA staff for fighting to save his life; and the District Attorney's Office for going that extra mile to see that justice is served," York City Police Commissioner Mike Muldrow said in the news release. "The actor is being held accountable."

The dog is now in a loving home, officials said. CBS 21 reported that Chance was adopted by a York County police officer who responded to the call last summer.