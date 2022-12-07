Yinzer Elf on a Shelf for sale this Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone who loves everything Pittsburgh, here's something that might be perfect for them.

You've heard of the elf on the shelf, but this is the Yinzer Elf on a Shelf.

Delightfully, he has a mullet, of course he's wearing black and gold, holding a Terrible Towel, and wearing a 'Stillers' foam finger.

It sells for $24.99 and supports local nonprofits including Animal Friends.

The Yinzer Elf was created by Larry Richert, Jim Krenn, and Rob Rogers, who also created a line of Yinzer Elf Christmas cards.

The cards sell for $5.