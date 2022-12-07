KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

He's wearing black and gold, holding a terrible towel, and a 'Stillers' foam finger.

Yinzer Elf on a Shelf for sale this Christmas He's wearing black and gold, holding a terrible towel, and a 'Stillers' foam finger.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On