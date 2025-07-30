2 Ohio eateries named among best sandwich shops in America

Two sandwich shops in Ohio landed on Yelp's list of the 100 best sandwich shops in America.

This week, Yelp debuted its first-ever "Top 100 Sandwich Shops" ranking, and Ohio was well represented. Express Deli and Newfangled Kitchen both landed in the top 100.

Express Deli one of the best sandwich shops, according to Yelp

Express Deli was the 14th-best sandwich shop on Yelp's list. The deli on Smith Road in Brook Park has served the community since 1998. Its menu features pita wraps and sandwiches.

"We do not sell food, we serve it. Good food tastes better when accompanied by genuine hospitality, and we believe that to our core," its website says.

The shop, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., has a 4.9-star rating on Yelp with 322 reviews.

Newfangled Kitchen on Yelp's Top 100 sandwich shops list

Newfangled Kitchen in Bexley came in at No. 34. The popular eatery on East Main Street is a "little gourmet meatloaf sandwich shop focused, dare I say obsessed, on serving our guests with love and sincerity," according to its website.

Newfangled Kitchen has something for everyone. It serves classic deli sandwiches, hot, cold and grilled sandwiches, plus its popular meatloaf options.

The shop, open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., has a 4.9-star rating on Yelp with 145 reviews.

