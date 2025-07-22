Ohio eatery named one of the best hotel restaurants in America by OpenTable

An eatery in Ohio was named one of the 100 best hotel restaurants in America for 2025.

OpenTable recently released its "Top Hotel Restaurants for 2025" list, and Il Venetian in Cleveland was named on the list by the online restaurant reservation platform.

The "upscale, modern Italian restaurant" features handmade pastas, fresh fish and seafood, fine meats, and artisan pastries and gelato, according to OpenTable. Some of the dinner menu highlights include grilled octopus, grilled long bone veal chop, wagyu carpaccio and blueberry risotto.

The restaurant also features artwork, chandeliers, sculptures and glasswork imported from Venice and other Italian cities.

"Above all, we offer a commitment to make food with love and care like they do in Italy," Il Venetian says on its website.

The restaurant on East St. Clair Avenue in downtown Cleveland was the only restaurant in Ohio to make OpenTable's list. No Pittsburgh-area restaurants were selected this year.

Il Venetian is open Monday through Friday for lunch and Monday through Saturday for dinner. It has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with 1,074 reviews.

OpenTable said it found the best hotel restaurants in America for 2025 with the help of Kayak, a travel services website. The list was determined after reviewing more than 10,000,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and "dining metrics" from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. The metrics, OpenTable said, included the percentage of five-star reviews and diner ratings.

"Trust us when we say these restaurants are worth the trip," OpenTable said of its list.

Earlier this year, OpenTable released its "2025's Top 100 Brunch Restaurants" list, and Pier W in Cleveland was selected.