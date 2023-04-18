Pennsylvania to schedule veterinary tranquilizer xylazine as controlled substance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania is taking steps to limit access to the veterinary tranquilizer xylazine by scheduling it as a controlled substance, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday.

Xylazine contributed to 90 overdose deaths in 2017, but in 2021, it contributed to 575 -- an increase of over 600% in just 5 years, the governor's office said.

Acting Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen submitted a notice of intent to temporarily add xylazine to the list of schedule III drugs. The notice will be published in the "Pennsylvania Bulletin" on April 22 and the Office of Attorney General will receive a copy and have 30 days to comment.

"The steps we are taking today will help ensure this dangerous drug can't be diverted from legitimate sources to the drug dealers harming our communities, while preserving its important use on animals," a statement from Shapiro said in part. "Xylazine has a real purpose for veterinarians, but is being abused by drug dealers and harming those suffering from substance use disorder."

Scheduling a drug requires manufacturers and distributors to verify that a practitioner, like a veterinarian, is licensed and that they are authorized to receive a controlled substance, the governor's office said. It also allows for more checks in an ordering system and requires practitioners to take steps to minimize theft and diversion.

The governor's office said xylazine is often used in other drugs, particularly to lengthen fentanyl's "euphoric effects."

Last week, the U.S. named xylazine as an "emerging threat" when it's mixed with fentanyl, the first time the Office of National Drug Control Policy has used the designation since the category was created for fast-growing drug dangers in 2019.