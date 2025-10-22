Two Pittsburgh-area high school golfers go back-to-back, win Pennsylvania state championships

Two high school golfers added their names to Pennsylvania's history books on Tuesday by winning back-to-back state championship titles.

Fox Chapel's Carson Kittsley and Elizabeth Forward's Mya Morgan each won gold on Tuesday at Penn State University, defending their PIAA titles from a year ago.

Kittsley, a junior and Penn State recruit, became just the third WPIAL boys golfer to win back-to-back PIAA titles since 1935. The other two Pittsburgh-area high school golfers to pull off that feat were Jeff Dickson from Knoch and the legendary Arnold Palmer from Latrobe.

With a 6-under par round off 66 on Tuesday at Penn State's Blue Course, Kittsley finished the two round tournament with an overall score of 8-under par, beating Latobe's Jack Sacriponte by one shot.

Kittsley wasn't the only WPIAL golfer to join the history books on Tuesday, though, as Elizabeth Forward's Mya Morgan also went back-to-back, winning the PIAA 3A title on the girls' side.

𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑺𝑻 𝑪𝑶𝑴𝑬 𝑭𝑹𝑶𝑴 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻🥇









Morgan, a Central Michigan recruit, became the first WPIAL golfer to win consecutive 3A titles since golf was split into two classes in 2012.

With an even par round of 72 on Tuesday on Penn State's Blue Course, Morgan finished her tournament with an overall score of 4 under par, finishing ahead of Phoenixville's Kayley Roberts by four shots.

Morgan was the lone player in the 3A girls' field to finish the tournament below par.