Worshippers gather to reflect on the importance of Juneteenth

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Sunday, worshippers in Pittsburgh gathered to remember the importance of Juneteenth.

"Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery," said Bishop Errenous McCloud Jr. during his sermon.

Inside Bethel AME Church, Bishop McCloud shared a message about forgiveness and mercy on Juneteenth.

"Juneteenth is a clear reminder of the dark history in America."

Before the sermon, Bishop McCloud sat down with KDKA.

"Today, I would encourage the people in the church to learn to live and to forgive sin because it's the first tenant of the Christian faith, the forgiveness of sin, and slavery was a sin."

Worshippers say the message resonated.

"If you hold on to stuff, it holds you back. You have to forgive and move on. Forgiving what happened in the past so we can move on," said Gwen Archibald.

"He spoke on the premise of forgiveness, and I think in our quest for anything, we have to first become what we are requesting. So, if you want forgiveness, if you want love, if you want mercy, you have to become merciful," according to Dale Snyder Jr.

Bishop McCloud condemned the violence in Chicago, where at least 20 people were injured, and one person died in an overnight shooting. Witnesses say a Juneteenth celebration was happening in a parking lot.

"I'm saddened, always, by the violence in our streets and nightclubs," the bishop added. He said there's no easy answer, but there's a desperate need for guidance.

"Some of the violence depends on our training at home. Respect for authority. It's respect for people above your head. If we could teach values, then we could be in a much greater place in America."