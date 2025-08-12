Workers return to U.S. Steel Clairton plant one day after explosions kill 2, injure at least 10

Workers return to U.S. Steel Clairton plant one day after explosions kill 2, injure at least 10

Workers return to U.S. Steel Clairton plant one day after explosions kill 2, injure at least 10

As the sun rose over the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Tuesday morning, sadness hung in the air on this first day back to work since multiple explosions killed two people and injured at least 10. For many, it's business as usual on a rather unusual day.

Some workers wanted to keep to themselves, while others wanted to talk about their friends and coworkers they had lost.

It's the first day since the loss of 39-year-old Timothy Quinn and one more yet-to-be-identified employee.

Steelworker Steven Bacho said he saw Quinn at work often.

"(Quinn was the) nicest guy you'd ever want to meet. If there was somebody nobody got along with, he would get along with them," Bacho said. "He was in the same locker room as me so a lot," said Bacho.

Bacho added that Quinn even mentored him, as he had 15 years' worth of work experience at the coke factory; Bacho only had seven.

"(Quinn) was just that kind of guy. He'd do anything for you, show you anything you needed," said Bacho.

He was needed at work in his position as a heater. Bacho explained that role in part and said, "They work on the batteries and keep the gases going, keep the ovens at the right temperature so the coke cooks."

Outside of work, Quinn was deeply needed by his three children. For many, including Bacho, it's hard to find the words for this sudden loss.

"It's a job, you know? You come here to provide for your family," Bacho said.

Blue-collar workers also know the risks of this job.

"Pay attention. Everybody wants to go home, that's all, with all their fingers and toes. Unfortunately, Tim is not," Bacho said, fighting back tears.

However, it doesn't take away the hurt and the heartbreak of losing two co-workers.

"It's heart-wrenching because you know the guys hurt, but it's something you do every day. Gotta keep going, for them, too," said Bacho.