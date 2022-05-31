Worker, traveler arrested for bringing guns to Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A worker and traveler are facing charges after the TSA said they brought guns to the Pittsburgh International Airport over the holiday weekend in two separate incidents.

The TSA said officers stopped a Westmoreland County man with a handgun at a checkpoint Friday. He was arrested because officials said he didn't have a valid permit to carry a firearm.

"Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing the importance of having a valid license to carry and knowing not to bring a firearm to a TSA security checkpoint," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport.

A man who worked at the airport was also arrested after TSA officers found a gun in his backpack when he came into work on Sunday. The TSA said the airport cabin cleaner from Wellsville, Ohio had a 9 mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets.

After officers found the gun, Allegheny County police confiscated it and arrested him on a weapons charge.

The employee had access to the secure area of the airport, but the TSA said it regularly checks those who work in the sterile area to make sure they don't have any prohibited items they might use or give to someone else.