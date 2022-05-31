Watch CBS News
Local News

Worker, traveler arrested for bringing guns to Pittsburgh International Airport

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A worker and traveler are facing charges after the TSA said they brought guns to the Pittsburgh International Airport over the holiday weekend in two separate incidents.

The TSA said officers stopped a Westmoreland County man with a handgun at a checkpoint Friday. He was arrested because officials said he didn't have a valid permit to carry a firearm.

"Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing the importance of having a valid license to carry and knowing not to bring a firearm to a TSA security checkpoint," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport.

A man who worked at the airport was also arrested after TSA officers found a gun in his backpack when he came into work on Sunday. The TSA said the airport cabin cleaner from Wellsville, Ohio had a 9 mm handgun loaded with 12 bullets. 

After officers found the gun, Allegheny County police confiscated it and arrested him on a weapons charge. 

The employee had access to the secure area of the airport, but the TSA said it regularly checks those who work in the sterile area to make sure they don't have any prohibited items they might use or give to someone else. 

First published on May 31, 2022 / 4:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.