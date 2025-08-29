Man trapped in collapsed trench in Washington County rescued early on Friday morning

After an hours-long rescue mission in Washington County, a man trapped in a collapsed trench in Charleroi has been safely rescued.

Thanks to the efforts from multiple departments, he was able to be safely brought back to the surface around 1:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

The trench that the man became trapped in was about 15 feet deep.

Late-night rescue operations stretch into early morning

The first call came in around 8:30 on Thursday night, with the man being buried from the chest down.

According to Charleroi Fire Chief Roberto Whiten Jr., crews used a vacuum truck to suck out the loose dirt and get down to the point where they could use a harness to get a hold of him, grab him, and pull him up.

That was all finished by around 1:30 a.m., a long process but a successful action.

As the operation continued, the chief said there were moments when they had to try to keep people back, not because they were looking to gawk, but because everyone wanted to help.

Chief Whiten said while they appreciated the sentiment, it was just too unstable for public help, but as for the crew working to rescue the man, it was a well-oiled machine.

The man didn't have to be carried or pulled out; he was able to walk right out. He walked up the ladder, and outside of being a little dirty and a potential broken ankle, the man seemed to be in pretty good shape.

Following the rescue, he was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.

The chief said he did not want to speculate on how the worker may have become trapped in the trench, but said that OSHA is going to investigate.

Worker trapped in trench leads to massive response

After the first call, dozens of first responder crews from multiple counties were on the scene in Washington County.

Chief Whiten said on Thursday night that the rescue was expected to take several hours, but they had plenty of resources, including a trench rescue team.

"They're going to try to loosen the dirt up around him with an air compressor truck; they call it a knife," he explained. "They'll go down in there, loosen the dirt, and the vac truck will suck that dirt out, and they'll keep going a little bit at a time. The one problem is the dirt's clay, so clay's like concrete. So they got to use, you know, a little bit of water in there to loosen it up, and at the time, they'll be able to suck that out of there."

Whiten said that this site has been worked on for weeks.

"They've been working on the gas lines in this town for six months, and you can see, if you come into this town, the town's a mess. And I don't know what they're doing, they're doing a sewer line or water line. This has been like this for three weeks, everybody's been complaining," he explained.

Even during the rescue, the worker was described as "being in good spirits."